ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday afternoon in broad daylight, a Bob’s Burgers employee finds herself face to face with an aggressive and armed criminal.

“She was pretty shaken, so yeah, she did get scared, and so did the other employees as well. It’s a terrifying thing to go through,” Julia, the district manager said.

It happened at the Bob’s Burgers on Juan Tabo near Menaul a little after 3:30 in the afternoon last week. While the robber, who employees say was a woman, only got away with a few hundred dollars, she left behind a terrified staff.

“It’s scary for them, and, you know, we are comfortable here, and it’s always a safe place for us, so when things like this happen, you know, it kind of shakes us up a bit,” Julia said.

Julia says this is not the first time this has happened at the restaurant. In fact, she says over the years, it’s happening more and more at all their locations across Albuquerque.

“You would think that they would wait until the evening or stuff like that, but no. It’s getting more to where they just don’t care, and they don’t care like who’s around or who’s in here, what time it is or anything like that.”

Julia believes this brazen criminal will do it again to another business if she’s not caught soon. “There’s no excuse to come in and put somebody’s life at risk just because you don’t want to go out there and take on the responsibilities as everybody else.”