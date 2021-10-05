VIDEO: Bobcats playing at foothills home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three bobcat kittens were caught playing at a foothills home this week. Keri and Charles Hoganson say they spotted the cats Monday morning. At first, they were jumping around some rocks then began wrestling around their putting green.

It’s something they say is a rare sight. “I’d say when we saw the larger one it was about four months ago and prior to that, it was January of the prior year that was caught on a video camera in the backyard,” said Keri.

Shortly after the video, the bobcats took off.

