VIDEO: BioPark elephant getting some sun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some of the BioPark’s cutest residents are happy to finally be seeing visitors. After months, the BioPark was able to re-open to the public, hosting 150 people throughout the day and closing off indoor exhibits. Saturday, News 13 editor Brandy captured video of the BioPark’s baby elephant having fun in the sun, cooling off with one of his favorite toys.
