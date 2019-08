SEDILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – Bears are out and about. KRQE News 13 viewer Christine Davis spotted a bear at her grandmother’s house in Sedillo over the weekend.

As you can see, the bear was just walking around, even knocking over a lamp at one point.

It could be the same bear that KRQE News 13 showed you last year. The same viewer captured video of the then-baby bear taking a dip in her grandmother’s rain tank.