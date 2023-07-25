ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not exactly what you’d call a high-speed chase, but a new video shows Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) deputies on Tramway and Central in Albuquerque helping out a Sprouts Grocery Store after someone took off on one of their motorized shopping carts Monday night.

Whoever took the motorized cart somehow got it all the way across four lanes of Central Avenue traffic, but they didn’t get far after that.

“Somebody ran up, took one of our motorized carts. Keep an eye on if you see an abandoned cart ’cause the battery only lasts so long, and it’s not like really a getaway machine,” said the Sprouts employee who flagged down deputies around 10:00 p.m. Monday night.

“We saw them leave the camera zone, headed this way about. It was probably about 8[:00 p.m.],” the employee can be heard telling Deputy Phillip Levison and Sergeant Felicia Maggard, the responding personnel. The employee told them she had already taken a look around the area to no avail.

Police ask about how long the battery was expected to last: “I don’t know, depends on how long it had been running before they took it. It’s not far,” the employee said.

The motorized shopping cart is worth around $3,500, which the employee told police is a large chunk of her manager’s budget.

“So, good ol’ fashioned police work kicks in. They start canvassing the area, start looking at different hotels in the area and different places that they’ve seen,” said Jayme Fuller Gonzales, BCSO public information officer.

The lapel video shows the moment police find the cart—at a hotel just across the way. At first, deputies thought it was dead.

BCSO claimed a good Samaritan on the scene showed them it actually was charged and how to use it. That woman drives it over, and a hotel security guard helps deputies load up the missing cart onto a security vehicle.

BCSO acknowledged it may not be the biggest bust: “The little things are some of the biggest. It is what is required of us to build trust in the community. Build trust with business partners, and I think that’s what Sheriff Allen was really doing by putting that substation in the area and making sure that our deputies are seen all the time. That they’re driving through the area, checking in with people,” Fuller Gonzales said.

BCSO said Sheriff John Allen put a substation in the area, which is technically within Albuquerque Police Department’s jurisdiction, to help with calls for service in the area like this one Monday night.

No one has been arrested in connection with the cart theft.

The deputy in you hear in the video, Deputy Levison, is the brother of BCSO Deputy Michael Levison who died in the Metro 2 helicopter crash last summer.