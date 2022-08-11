ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in nearly two decades, the Albuquerque BioPark’s zoo is welcoming a new baby gorilla, delivered Wednesday morning. The city’s zoo says Samantha, a first-time mom, delivered the baby around 10:29 a.m. while staff watched through a remote video feed.

After the birth, video provided by the BioPark shows Samantha cradling the newborn. In a Facebook post, zoo staff says Samantha “did great!” and keepers did not need to intervene. The mom and baby are now both said to be “doing well” and the baby has started nursing.

Albuquerque gorilla Samantha with a newborn gorilla, delivered on August 10, 2022.

It’s unclear what the baby’s gender is, so far. Amid the new arrival, BioPark staff are warning visitors to be prepared for the Ape Walk to be intermittently closed. That’s to allow for privacy and a quiet environment while baby and mom bond.

According to the BioPark’s post, the parents are Samantha, 15, and Kojo, 20. Kojo just arrived at the BioPark a little more than a year ago, in early 2021.