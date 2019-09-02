Video: Auto shop employee describes scuffle with armed robbery suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say an Albuquerque man went around terrorizing businesses last month with a gun. Now, new lapel video shows employees of two of those businesses, describing what happened when they confronted the suspect.

When Albuquerque Police officers were called to an auto shop near I-40 and Eubank last month, an employee told officers a man came up to him demanding security video of his nearby home.

Police say that man was Jacquan Abe. Shortly after the employee encountered the 22-year-old, things got violent.

Employee: “We keep a 9mm sitting there. I holster it just to make sure and I walk out, and he goes, that don’t f* scare me! He then he just started f* hitting me.”

Part of the struggle was captured on security video, appearing to show Abe trying to shoot at the man.

Employee: “He pulled the trigger three times and I don’t know why it didn’t go off. He didn’t know how to work the safety.”

With a huge cut on his face, the employee told officers he took a good beating. He couldn’t believe he lived through the incident to tell officers what happened.

Employee: “He would’ve put three rounds in me right there. I would not be talking right now. He got me pretty good, but you know what, I’m alive.

Officer: “That’s exactly right.”

Police say Abe then robbed an insurance office nearby and the employee there gave him $60. Another man who worked at the smoke shop right next door confronted Abe and told officers he tried to reason with him.

Employee: “I told him what do you mean, it’s just a game? You don’t come in here and try to rob people like this. What are you doing?”

Abe quickly took off. Officers were not able to find him until a few days later. He was taken to jail and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, and armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

Those charges have since been dropped. Abe is now facing federal charges of robbery, brandishing a gun during a violent crime, and being a felon with a gun.

Abe’s rap sheet also includes charges back in 2016 for aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

