ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newley released video from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office shows the damage caused when 24-year-old Victor Barreto intentionally drove his car into the National Hispanic Cultural Center on July 28.

Barreto was unresponsive when police arrived and rushed to the hospital. His girlfriend, who was in the passenger seat, sustained minor injuries. She tells investigators the couple was drinking, smoking marijuana and snorting cocaine the night before. She told detectives they had been arguing in the car prior to the crash. Authorities say luckily no one else was hurt in the incident.

Officials say Barreto was behind the wheel arguing with his girlfriend in the passenger seat. According to authorities, he intentionally drove his car into the building. Barreto is facing domestic violence, property damage, and reckless driving charges.