VIDEO: APD tases woman after multiple warnings to back off

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Remember that game called ‘lava?’ You step on the gravel and you’re out. Well, Albuquerque police recently told a woman, you come toward us and step on the gravel, you’ll be tased. She stepped on the gravel.

Officer: “We’re here because someone was in a fight and pulled a gun. So, until we make sure no one has a gun, we’re going to assume you all have guns.”

At least, that was the goal for Albuquerque police when they were called to the McDonald’s on Central and Wyoming back in January. However, their investigation was interrupted by a woman named Shawna Jake.

Officers told her countless times to back off and to not step on the gravel or else they’d tase her. She didn’t comply and was tased.

Once Jake got into the back of the police unit and was charged with disorderly conduct, attempted battery and resisting arrest, she had a change of tone.

Officer: “I was giving you commands to stop. You were being disorderly. We’re in the middle of a situation and you keep coming.”

Jake: “I’m drunk!”

Officer: “Doesn’t matter. You should’ve stayed there. You weren’t listening.”

Jake: “I’m sorry.”

Jake has a long criminal history and has pled not guilty to her charges.

