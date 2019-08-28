Video: APD responds to brawl between brothers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two brothers were in a knockdown, drag-out fight that included a hatchet and a distraught father trying to get control of his sons. When police showed up, the situation almost turned deadly right away.

Alan Lewis had seen enough. He called the cops last month when he realized he wasn’t going to get his two adult sons to stop their drunken backyard brawl.

When police entered the backyard near Central and Old Coors, one of the men had disappeared into the shed. Then, while one of the brothers sat on a stump, the other emerged from the shed with a hatchet.

One of the brothers blindsided the other and took him down. As the danger escalated, officers advanced on the brothers — guns drawn.

The father clearly did not like where things were headed. He ignored police commands and rushed in to snatch the hatchet away from his son, Winter, as the brothers wrestled around on the dirt.

But there was no cooling the brothers down. Winter was deadset on making the situation go from bad to worse; because 30 seconds later he started kicking at an officer. That little move would force officers to break out the shackles for the Albuquerque version of a rodeo hogtie.

After the dust settled and Winter Lewis was carted off to a squad car, his dad had one question for police:

“What did you do with the ax?” he asked.

“I threw it over there,” an officer said.

Winter Lewis was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer for walking toward them with a hatchet, and battery on a police officer for kicking one of them. He’s been let out of jail, but can’t talk to his brother or dad, or anyone else involved in the case, until after his trial.