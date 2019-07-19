Video: APD officers arrive at home of murdered mother and daughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released video shows the chaotic moments when officers showed up to a home and found a mother and daughter murdered.

Right away, neighbors and friends shared with police the details of what they knew of the daughter’s rocky relationship with the man who would later be accused of killing them.

When police got to the home of Shanta and Laura Hanish in Nob Hill last month, Laura’s co-worker was right there waiting.

Officer: “Would you guys just stage yourself down there for me? Thank you.”

When they looked inside, officers quickly learned the mother and daughter were not okay.

Officer: “Oh, it’s open. So we have an open door.”

A team of officers swarmed the home. They cleared most of the house before finding Shanta and Laura inside one of the bedrooms. The video is too graphic to show.

Officer: “Yeah, it looks like stab wounds.”

As officers began questioning neighbors and witnesses, they spoke with Laura’s co-worker again from the Public Defender’s Office, who had tried to check in on the women.

Co-worker: “I went back around to that west window, that bedroom. I looked again and I could see something. I could see what looked like a body.”

He then said Laura had told him about the issues her daughter was having with her ex, Jesus Cartagena, who is now charged with their murders.

Co-worker: “He, in her assessment, had reached the angry stage of his grief.”

One neighbor said she had seen Shaunta Hanish not long ago.

Neighbor: “I saw her daughter last night. She works at Highland Pool.”

Another neighbor said he noticed strange behavior by Jesus, days before the mother and daughter were found.

Officer: “So you went outside, he was out there kind of pacing?”

Neighbor: “He was walking in circles, you know what I mean?”

Cartagena’s attorneys say he’s been undergoing a mental health evaluation. He waived his arraignment on Monday. He’s expected in court next month.

