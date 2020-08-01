VIDEO: Albuquerque woman slaps police officer across the face

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows what led up to the moment an Albuquerque woman slapped an Albuquerque Police officer across the face. “Shut the f— up, bro,” the woman said before slapping the officer. “Shut the f— up.”

The moment when 22-year-old Selena Moreno slaps an APD officer all began when Moreno’s girlfriend called police on her. “No, I am f—— pissed,” her girlfriend said in the police lapel video. “She f—— bit me.”

When police arrived at the apartment in southeast Albuquerque, Selena was topless and said she was drunk. “I took f—— alcohol and my hurt feelings and mixed them together, and b—— don’t mean s—.”

Moreno retreats to a closet and things start to get out of hand. She broke the closet door and screamed. “S—, where the f— is this door, bro?” Moreno asked.

When her friends return to the apartment, Moreno runs out of the closet, assaulting the police officer before the police get her handcuffed on the ground. “Can you guys go,” the officer asked her friends. “Can you please go? It is just escalating her.”

Police eventually removed her from the scene and get her in the back of the police car. Moreno pleaded guilty Friday to felony battery charges.

Don’t Miss:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss