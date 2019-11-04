Video: Albuquerque woman harasses and throws rock at police officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman landed herself in handcuffs after police say she threw a rock at an officer, ruining a DWI investigation in the midst of it all. The entire incident was caught on camera.

Back in September, Albuquerque Police pulled over a man near Central and Broadway.

Officer: How much have you been drinking tonight?

DWI Suspect: Not a lot.

Officer: Not a lot?

DWI Suspect: No.

Officer: You have a driver’s license on you?

DWI Suspect: Yeah. I’m trying to find it.

Officer: All right.

However, a DWI investigation isn’t the focus of this story. It’s about a woman named Jasmine Romero, who interrupted the officer’s investigation.

Romero: Why are you f*** questioning this guy?

Officer: Get out of here.

Romero: What is he doing to you that is bothering you? What the f*** is he doing to you that is bothering you, sir?

The officer threatens Romero with handcuffs when she refused to leave.

Romero: Why are you bothering this gentleman?

Officer: You’re going to be arrested.

Romero: I don’t care.

Officer: Okay, turn around.

Romero: F*** you!

As she walks away, she throws a rock at the officer and insults him.

Romero: You are a crooked a** f****** pig! So, I can tell you, do you have pride?

Officer: Throwing rocks at my vehicle.

Romero: Chasing me?!

The officer gets back to his DWI investigation after Romero leaves, but she doesn’t go far. The officer tells the DWI suspect to sit down and runs after Romero.

Romero fought back as two officers tried to get her under control. When they finally cuff her, she let them know how she felt by kicking the officers.

Meanwhile, the DWI suspect left the scene. Back at the police station, Romero admits why she lashed out.

Romero: I’m going to get angry because my girlfriend’s leaving me for the weekend. So, yeah, I’m going to be angry.

Officer: You decided to take it out on the officer, or what?

Police say they were never able to find the original DWI suspect. Online court records show Romero has no criminal history in New Mexico.