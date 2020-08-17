VIDEO: Albuquerque Starbucks customer caught throwing items at baristas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Starbucks customer without a mask was caught on camera throwing items at baristas in Albuquerque on Saturday morning. While you don’t see what led up to the outburst, workers had clearly seen enough of the woman.

KRQE obtained a video from a barista at the Starbucks on Gibson near San Mateo. Her mother posted the clip on Facebook showing how her daughter and her co-workers had items thrown at them. She also claims the woman maced them.

KRQE showed customers the video earlier Monday, with most of them appalled by the customer’s behavior.

“They’re gonna harass, and assault these people, verbally. I mean physically, that was crazy, what you showed me was crazy. I think there should be charges pressed,” said Erin Ham.

The Starbucks manager said she couldn’t comment on what prompted the outburst or if it was over a mask. Starbucks’ corporate offices also wouldn’t comment on what happened except to say the behavior by both the parties’ behaviors were unacceptable and they’re still looking into the confrontation.

Staff with the Starbucks located off of Gibson said the customer mentioned she was headed to the airport to catch a flight. They notified the Sunport but a spokesperson said security never spotted the woman.

The barista who took that video did not want to comment on the incident. KRQE asked the Albuquerque Police Department for more details on the confrontation but the department said the incident report isn’t ready yet.

