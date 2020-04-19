VIDEO: Albuquerque Police tase armed man, refusing to comply to officer commands

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man found himself at the wrong end of a taser when police say he refused to listen to officers’ commands. Witnesses say they saw him waving a gun around at a South Valley Walgreens.

Albuquerque Police got a call back in January about a man named Manuel Castellano, yelling and pointing a gun at cars at the Walgreens near 98th and Blake. After multiple commands to get on the ground, the 26-year-old kept running. He was stopped when officers tased him.

Once he fell to the ground, Castellano quickly admitted he had a weapon on him. He didn’t comply with the officers for long once they took the gun from his waist.

Castellano: What am I doing wrong?! What the f* am I doing wrong?! You little b**** are pissing me off!

Officer: Calm down.

Castellano: What am I doing wrong?!

Video shows Castellano refusing to get into the police car. It got to the point where officers had to use extra restraints to keep him under control. Once they got a hold of him, Castellano asked why he was getting arrested.

Officer: Because you were pointing a weapon at people.

Castellano: No I wasn’t!

Officer: Yes, sir.

Castellano: My gun has been f unloaded!

Even though he claimed his gun didn’t have any bullets, he says he had a reason for having it out.

Castellano: I came up to get a pint and I have a lot of haters, dog. A lot of people don’t like me.

He eventually calmed down and tells the officer he meant no harm, through his tears.

Castellano: I’m not doing nothing wrong. I cleaned up my act. I’m not f shooting up no more. I’m not doing drugs, dog. I just want to go home.

Castellano was booked and charged with resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, and aggravated assault. He’s since been released from jail for this incident.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources