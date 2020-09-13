VIDEO: Albuquerque Police tase a man after trying to stop him for alleged trespassing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What was supposed to be a ticket for a trespassing violation turned into more than an Albuquerque man asked for. Now, new police video shows the moment that man begged police for a second chance.

Albuquerque Police officers thought it was just going to be another day on the job when they showed up to the Travel Lodge near Coors and Iliff back in April. According to the criminal complaint, officers were looking for a man with four felony warrants and stumbled across Fabian Hernandez.

After trying to talk to Hernandez, he took off running. The officer pleaded with him to stop, telling him they were after him because he was trespassing.

It wasn’t enough, as Hernandez kept running from officers. After running for a few more blocks, officers got a hold of him and threatened to tase him if he didn’t listen to their commands.

He continued to disobey them, and was tased. After all of that, the officer tells him he would’ve only gotten a ticket if he listened to begin with.

The criminal complaint says the officer was unsure if Hernandez was the person with the four felony warrants police were looking for. We asked APD to clarify, but they were unable to tell us.

Hernandez was charged with trespassing and resisting arrest. He failed to show up to his arraignment and now has a bench warrant.