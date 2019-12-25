Video: Albuquerque police officer cuts through ART bus lane

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a common sight — drivers making illegal left turns and cutting through ART lanes. Now, video shows an Albuquerque police officer making the same mistake.

Police are supposed to enforce the law, but a new video has some Albuquerque drivers wondering why they’re not setting a better example of how to navigate the ART corridor.

For weeks, Albuquerque police officers have been out on Central, looking for people violating ART traffic laws.

Just two weeks ago, APD said it had written nearly 200 warnings since service started on November 30. But over the weekend, an APD officer was busted breaking the exact rules they’ve been enforcing along the route.

Two weeks ago, an undercover police officer collided with an ART bus, and on Sunday evening, the city confirms, it happened again with a marked APD unit.

KRQE News 13 showed some residents the video, and they didn’t like what they saw.

“I think cops should have to follow the rules,” said Adrian Beltran, an Albuquerque resident.

KRQE News 13 reached out to APD to find out if officers have a different set of rules. A spokesperson said their officers are required to follow the same traffic laws as other drivers, unless they’re responding to an emergency call, which would require lights and sirens.

APD says it’s not sure why the officer cut through the lane the way they did, but APD plans on sending a department-wide reminder to be more aware of the ART traffic restrictions.

Sunday evening, Albuquerque reached a total of 11 ART-related crashes. Starting on January 1, police will begin issuing $80 citations to anyone violating the ART traffic rules.