ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released Albuquerque Police Department body camera video shows how officers chased down a man accused of shooting at a security guard and an officer in December.

Jose Moreno reportedly shot at a University of New Mexico Hospital security guard while he was responding to an alarm call just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 15. The guard said he saw a vehicle fleeing and called the police.

Officers attempted to stop that same vehicle in a neighborhood and claimed they witnessed the passenger, Moreno, randomly firing off shots and pointing the gun at the officer. One of the officers who responded could be heard on the body camera video saying “The passenger just pointed a gun at me.”

The vehicle Moreno was in stopped and then people are seen running at Emerson Elementary School on Georgia Street SE near Louisiana Boulevard. Police followed the individuals on a short foot chase and took Moreno into custody. Moreno was asked by an officer about where the gun was to which Moreno responded, “There is no gun sir.”

Police set up a perimeter and used a drone to look for the driver but he was not found. Police said Moreno claimed he just met the driver named Patrick. When police interviewed Moreno, they found a key piece of evidence in his pocket. “I just met these people, right, cause tonight they had the show sir, yes sir, yes sir, that’s a clip sir, it ain’t my firearm sir. I don’t own that firearm,” Moreno is heard saying to an officer on the body camera video.

Moreno told the officer that the firearm was not his and that there were two guns in the car. He also claimed that he was told to put the firearm clip in his pocket. “I saw you lean out that vehicle and fire off some shots, I saw you, okay, I saw you. So you had that gun at one point whether that is your gun or not,” the officer said. Moreno responded by saying that he agreed with the officer. Moreno also told the officer that he shot a Glock 19 pistol out of the window.

Moreno told the officer that he was trying to turn his life around for his 4-year-old son and that he would help police any way he can. Moreno plead guilty in July to charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer and shooting from a vehicle. He will be put in a young adult court program and if he completes it successfully, he won’t get any jail time, just probation.