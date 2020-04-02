VIDEO: Albuquerque Police arrest ‘wannabe’ race car driver

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –He wasn’t too tough to spot. A young Albuquerque man won himself a quick trip to jail after blowing by a police officer on I-25 in his Corvette while racing another Corvette.

Last month, Albuquerque Police noticed two Corvettes racing each other on I-25. One of them got away but the driver of the black Corvette pulled over near the Montgomery exit.

“Evening!” said Officer Golson with the Albuquerque Police Department. “The reason I’m stopping you is you’re doing an excess of 120 mph in a 65 mph zone and racing another vehicle on a public roadway.”

Police say Brian Andrade-Lopez was clocked going 123 mph, weaving in and out of traffic. The officer had seen enough and arrested him.

The 20-year old tried to make sense of his arrest and tried his luck at getting out of trouble.

“Come on, man, give me a chance. It’s my first time, man. Come on,” said Andrade-Lopez.

With the door slammed shut, the wannabe race car driver was on his way to jail but not without one last try to free him from his brother. The man showed up right as officers were about to leave.

“Is there any way I can help him out or anything like that?” said his brother.

Andrade-Lopez was charged with speeding, reckless driving and racing on the highway. He was booked into MDC and has since been released.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources