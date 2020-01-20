VIDEO: Albuquerque man steals on Black Friday, tries to make a run for it

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the moment police finally caught up to a suspected thief amid the bustle of Black Friday shopping. Officers say he tried to make a run for it after stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

Albuquerque Police arrested Damien Rocha two months ago, after they say he and another man kept coming back to the same Target to steal. Police video shows the 24-year-old refusing to talk to an officer before throwing the reportedly stolen goods at the officer, and then taking off into the parking lot. He didn’t get far before police cuffed him.

Police say Rocha and another man, Zachary Nachin, went up to the Uptown Target on Black Friday to take more than $3,000 worth of merchandise. A criminal complaint says the pair went to that Target three times in one day.

On each trip, Rocha and Nachin stole at least $1,000 worth of gaming systems, movies, and other electronics. Nachin managed to escape. When an officer questioned Rocha about his trips to Target that day, he claimed he was innocent and only stole once.

Officer: You came here in the morning and did the same thing, right?

Rocha: No, but in the morning I bought stuff.

Rocha was released back in November for this case. Court records show he’s also accused of stealing from other stores that month, including the Santa Fe Outlets. Police have not caught Nachin, but there is a warrant out for his arrest.