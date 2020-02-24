VIDEO: Albuquerque man kills driver while driving drunk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He was charged for driving drunk and killing another man back in December. Now, newly released police video shows what happened after the deadly crash.

Police say Alvin Gonzales ran a red light when he was approaching the intersection of 86th and Sage. That’s when they say the 39-year-old hit another car, killing the driver.

Police say the man Gonzales crashed into had the green light. Officers and witnesses on scene say Gonzales smelled like alcohol.

Police video shows officers smashing the window of the victim’s car to try to get him out of it. Meanwhile, Gonzales was sitting on the curb with not much to say.

Witness: This is the other driver here. He seems intoxicated.

Officer: Hey man, you have any injuries?

Gonzales: Yeah, my arm’s hurting bad.

Once Gonzales was at the hospital, officers told him he was going to be arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle while driving drunk.

Even though Gonzales has pled not guilty to the charges, he did admit to officers he had a couple of beers earlier in the night. He will go to trial for this case next year.

The victim’s family has filed a lawsuit against Gonzales because of this crash.