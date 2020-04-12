VIDEO: Albuquerque man calls mom for help after reportedly running from police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What was supposed to be a routine traffic stop, turned into an Albuquerque man running from police. When he realized he couldn’t get away, he called his mom for help.

Albuquerque Police say Carl Chavez ran a stop sign in downtown and almost hit an officer with his car. When that officer tried to pull him over, he ditched his car and ran away.

Then, when officers caught up with him, he said he had a reason for his behavior.

Chavez: We were going to go to my grandma’s funeral.

Officer: Are you saying you want to talk to me? Is that a yes?

Chavez: I don’t know.

Police say the 27-year-old parked his car in a parking lot at 8th and Silver back in January, then ran until he was caught at 3rd and Central. As officers were arresting Chavez, his mom shows up to ask police if her son is okay.

Mom: He kind of freaked out and he called me, and I’m like, I’ll be right there baby!

Officer: But that’s the thing, when someone jumps out of their car and runs.

Chavez’s mom told officers her son was going through a hard time with his grandmother’s death. She also says he was nervous when he saw police trying to pull him over because he did not have car insurance.

The officer says the most trouble Chavez would’ve gotten into was a ticket and his car towed. Because he ran, police tacked on the charges.

On top of being charged with not having insurance, Chavez has also been slapped with resisting an officer. He has pled not guilty to all his charges.

Chavez has a number of drug-related charges from a few years back. He’s set to go to trial on this most recent case in June.

