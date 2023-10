ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to an emergency call Tuesday for an injured hiker in the foothills. They were dispatched around 2 p.m. to the Copper and Supper Rock trailhead.

They found a hiker about a mile into the trail. He was unable to walk due to a serious injury to a lower extremity. Paramedics and firefighters were able to stabilize the injury and medicate the hiker for the trek out. He was taken to a local hospital.