Video: ABQ Ride bus driver punches unruly would-be passenger

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday, the city released surveillance video that shows what led up to a bus driver who was caught on camera wailing on another man on Central.

Driving along Route 66 Tuesday night, an Albuquerque city bus driver made a stop near Eubank and Central. Passengers exited the bus while others hopped on.

A security guard standing right behind the driver noticed a man outside stick something down his pants before he tried entering the bus.

“Nope,” the security guard said. “You’re not bringing that on the bus.”

A spokesperson for ABQ Ride said the security guard assumed it was alcohol. For a second time, the man tried to get on the bus, but he was confronted by the bus driver.

“Kenny. Kenny. Chill out. Chill out,” a passenger shouted.

Someone who appeared to be that man’s friend tried several times to calm the situation. The video shows both the man and the bus driver squaring up, and once again the man’s friend tried to come between the two.

A 15-second cell phone video captured the fight as it spilled into a parking lot. The bus driver is seen punching the man until he is on the ground. Minutes later, the driver returned to the bus, even making the man’s friend find a new ride too.

The city has not released the name of the bus driver. They said he will remain on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The city said police were never called, therefore a report was never taken. The security guard on the bus also never reported anything to city security.