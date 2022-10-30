ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Historic Fairview Cemetery offered a unique way to learn about the history of New Mexico Sunday. Organizers welcomed visitors to have a picnic at the cemetery.

Officials said during the Victorian Era, people would often visit cemeteries to see their loved ones and have a picnic while visiting.

Not only did the event teach New Mexico history through a scavenger hunt, but it is also a way to encourage people to volunteer to help with the upkeep of the cemetery.

“We really want to build a community because the more people who care about this cemetery, the better cared it will be,” said Lisa Roberts.

Historic Fairview Cemetery is holding another event next Saturday, which will be a clean-up event.