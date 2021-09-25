Victims of violent death remembered at Civic Plaza

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Community members joined together Saturday at Civic Plaza to remember friends and loved ones who have died because of violence. Speakers called for justice for their loved ones and asked for city leaders to address increasing violence and to do more to keep violent offenders in jail.

Advocates say that these events are chances for families to grieve and process the death of their loved ones. “They need the opportunity to tell their story, that’s one of the ways they deal with grief, is telling your story,” said Pat Caristo, executive director of the Resource Center for Victims of Violent Death. “This is a place for them to have their loved one recognized and their pain to be shared with people who know what they’re feeling.”

Organizers plan to host remembrance events annually.