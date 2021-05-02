Victim taken to hospital after reportedly accidental shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting incident that happened in the southwest part of the city Sunday evening. Officers arrived in the area of Mandy Road between Seaborn and Nicklaus drives and found a person with a gunshot wound.
Officials say the initial 911 call reported an accidental shooting. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. What led up to the shooting is unknown. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.