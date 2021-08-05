Victim of thwarted carjacking was off-duty BCSO sergeant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Health officials monitoring COVID-19 are now seeing another dangerous trend nationwide. There's been a rise in cases of the respiratory syncytial virus or RSV, which can be deadly for young children. Doctors said RSV is very common during the winter months but disappeared during the pandemic with people making up. Now, we are seeing it spread at an unusual time.

Across the country, cases of RSV are soaring. Here in New Mexico, the numbers are also going up. "We are certainly seeing it here," Dr. John Pederson at Presbyterian said. "We are seeing more off-season cases of RSV than we usually do."