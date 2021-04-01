Victim in southeast Albuquerque hit-and-run crash in critical condition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers responded to the scene of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian late Wednesday night. Police say the incident took place in the area of Central and San Pedro and a male victim was transported to UNMH in critical condition.

Authorities say the victim is not likely to survive his injuries. At this time there is no information available on the suspect involved in the crash.

Officers closed San Pedro between Zuni and Cochiti while police were investigating. This area has since reopened.