ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have identified the man shot and killed in a westside apartment.

The Albuquerque Police Department confirmed Deandre Garcia was shot in the chest Wednesday evening at the complex on Eagle Ranch Road near Coors and Paseo del Norte.

Witnesses told police they saw the shooter run through the apartment complex. So far, no arrests have been made.