Victim identified in westside shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have identified the man killed in a shooting off West Central. Police say 29-year-old Mark Williams died near Central and Coors Wednesday night.
Another person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. Police say there is still no update on a suspect or information about what led to the shooting.
