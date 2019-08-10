Victim hospitalized following shooting in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- One person is in critical condition at a hospital following a shooting in southeast Albuquerque early Saturday morning.

Albuquerque Police Department officers responded to a neighborhood near Broadway and Gibson Saturday around 5 a.m. in response to a shooting. Police say initial calls were conflicting as one caller referenced a car accident while another referenced a shooting and neither provided an exact address.

As officers arrived at the scene, additional officers responded to Presbyterian Hospital where they discovered a gunshot victim who police say was transported there by friends. Police say the victim suffered gunshot wounds to the head and torso and was transferred to UNM Hospital due to their injuries.

Authorities say the individuals who attempted to drop off the victim were detained and the vehicle involved has been secured. Detectives have interviewed several subjects and have canvassed the area.

Police say the victim was last known to be in critical condition and is not expected to survive.

This is an ongoing investigation. KRQE News 13 will provide details as they are made available.