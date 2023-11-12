ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person has died after a shooting, Albuquerque Police Department (APD) reported. It happened Saturday night.
Story continues below
- New Mexico: What’s happening around New Mexico November 10 – November 16
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque Open Space weighs in on where to spot sandhill cranes
- Local: When do New Mexico’s ski areas open for 2023-2024 season?
- Crime: Albuquerque library employee accused of peeping in bathrooms in trouble again
According to APD, officers responded to a shooting just after 9 p.m. in the 4200 block of Penelope Pl NE, which is near San Pedro Road and Montogomery Boulevard. A victim was found in that area, and they were determined to be dead.
Homicide detectives are working on the investigation.