Victim discovered following fire at commercial building

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A victim was located by crews after a fire at a commercial building in southwest Albuquerque. Albuquerque Fire Rescue reports that around 1 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, crews were dispatched to a commercial building on Central Ave. near Tingley Dr.

The department states that crews at the scene encountered smoke and flames coming from the building. AFR reports that as firefighters were about to enter the building, heavy flames broke through the roof in multiple places and crews had to switch to a defensive firefighting strategy.

While there were no injuries to firefighters, AFR states that crews located a victim inside the building while performing salvage and overhaul. The department reports that due to intense fire conditions, the integrity of the building was severely compromised.

This resulted in firefighters being unable to perform a primary and secondary search of the building involved in the fire during initial fire operations. After discovering the victim, AFR Fire Investigators were called to the scene to perform an investigation along with the Albuquerque Police Department.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.