Victim admits to stabbing armed robbery suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man tried robbing the wrong person at knife-point and the would-be criminal ended up on a stretcher. Witnesses helped police put the pieces together of how armed robbery suspect Nathan Pacheco was stabbed on the west side in late February.

“This guy attacked him,” one woman told police. “He was not straight. And then he came out here and we just saw them yelling,” another witness said.

One woman who was rendering aid to Pacheco until first responders carried him away on a stretcher, said Pacheco was the one who started the trouble by trying to rob another man of his phone and wallet outside the Oasis Vape Shop at Golf Course and Irving. “I felt threatened. He asked me for my wallet. I said, ‘Ok, this is probably not going to end well,'” the victim told police.

“Our guy ran up to him with what looked like a pocket knife in hand, trying to like, punch him or bang open the window,” one officer told another. The robbery victim admitted he stabbed Pacheco out of self-defense, using a knife he keeps on him for work.

“I turned around for one second and the dude f***ing rushed me, man,” the victim said. “The guy charged him. The guy just stuck him,” the witness added.

Surveillance video from the vape shop confirmed their stories. “He confronts the guy breaking into his car, which he has a right to,” one officer told the other.

The robbery victim was detained but not arrested, with the officer telling him about another option if he’s faced with a similar situation again. “You see him, walk the opposite direction. Get away from the area,” the officer told the victim.

The district attorney’s office argued Pacheco should be held behind bars until trial because of the nature of this crime and the overwhelming evidence against him. Judge Daniel Gallegos agreed.

