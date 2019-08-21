Vice president keeps up pressure for Mexico trade deal

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the sixth meeting of the National Space Council at the National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Chantilly, Va. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is renewing efforts to promote the Trump administration’s trade deal with Mexico and Canada as he travels to the border state of New Mexico and then Salt Lake City.

The Office of the Vice President announced that Pence will talk about the trade pact Wednesday while visiting an Artesia-based service company for oil and natural gas production in the Permian basin that straddles New Mexico and Texas.

The trip provides Pence with an additional forum for the administration’s efforts to ease federal environmental regulations and boost employment prospects in a critical location for U.S. oil and exploration.

Congressional Democrats have signaled that the trade agreement with Canada and Mexico needs stronger protections for workers and the environment before it can be ratified.