VFW lays flags on graves of fallen soldiers in honor of Memorial Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Veterans were out on Wednesday morning placing flags on the graves of fallen heroes. The Veterans of Foreign Wars partnered with the Historic Fairview Society in honor of Memorial Day weekend.

The flags were laid in two sections of the cemetery. Veterans KRQE News 13 spoke with say coming out and doing this is a wonderful way to honor the fallen.

“I’m a retired Marine, spent 21 years in the Corps. and these are my brothers,” said retired U.S. Marine Leo McCann. “Remember the people who have come and served and died for our country. That’s the important thing of Memorial Day.”

This weekend, the Historic Fairview Cemetery nonprofit organization is hosting walking tours of the gravesites. They are asking for $20 donations to help with the maintenance of the cemetery.