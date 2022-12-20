ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new internet provider will be bringing faster internet to Albuquerque. Vexus Fiber began construction Tuesday on what they’re calling the city’s first fiber-to-the-home internet network.

The contract with the city promises an option to connect every home and business in the city. “What we’re really here to do is to deliver a better network, with speeds right out of the onset to deliver 2 gig by 2 gig. That’s, in many cases, 20 times faster than what we see today, and infinitely times faster in terms of upload speed,” says Jim Gleason, president and CEO of Nexus Fiber.

The project is expected to bring 200 construction jobs over the next five years, along with 150 permanent jobs. construction will be done in five phases, with the first one north of downtown.