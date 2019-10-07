Veterans Memorial Park flag gets spotlight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The American flag at an Albuquerque Memorial honoring our local veterans is now flying 24/7.

For just over a week, the New Mexico Veterans Memorial Flag has been flying at all hours, thanks to a new spotlight that keeps it lit up at night. The Veterans Memorial Foundation says City Councilor Pat Davis and Parks and Rec covered the $16,000 price tag to make it happen. This includes the cost to replace the flag for wear and tear.

“We all feel that having the flag with spotlights on it at night is a symbol of what united us as a nation instead of what divides us,” Bernie Lambe of the NM Veterans Memorial Foundation said. Until now, the flag has only been used for special occasions.