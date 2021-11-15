Veterans Job & Resource Fair to feature over 25 businesses, organizations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With many vacancies to fill, the City of Albuquerque’s Department of Senior Affairs and Solid Waste Department have partnered with NM Workforce Connection to host a Veterans Job & Resource Fair. The event will have over 25 businesses and organizations and will also include educational, housing, nutrition, and mental health wellness resources.

Director of Solid Waste Department Matt Whelan and Director of Senior Affairs Anna Sanchez discuss the upcoming event.

The Veterans Job & Resource Fair will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Bear Canyon Senior Center from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The City of Albuquerque’s mobile Human Resource unit is also available from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in front of Ernie Taylor Park which is adjacent to the senior center.

The event is open to everyone, not just veterans with many positions available. For additional information about job opportunities with the City of Albuquerque, visit cabq.gov/jobs.

