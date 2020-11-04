Veterans Integration Centers celebrates 15th anniversary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local non-profit is celebrating 15 years with a virtual celebration. Veterans Integration Centers helps homeless vets and their families. To celebrate, they will host a VIC-tory virtual fundraiser on Veterans Day from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The free event will include music, special guests, a silent auction, and prizes.
