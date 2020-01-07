Veterans for Peace protest president’s handling of Iran

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A group of New Mexicans showed their displeasure with the president’s actions toward Iran.

Last week, President Trump authorized the U.S. airstrike that killed Iran’s top general. On Tuesday, Veterans for Peace and others joined together in front of Kirtland Air Force Base with signs reading “only Congress has the power to declare war”.

“We’re here to send our message that we are concerned, we do not want to go to war again. This is not the way to run a nation,” said Herb Hoffman with Veterans for Peace.

Organizers claim the president should be negotiating, not ordering strikes.