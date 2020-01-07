Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Veterans for Peace protest president’s handling of Iran

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A group of New Mexicans showed their displeasure with the president’s actions toward Iran.

Last week, President Trump authorized the U.S. airstrike that killed Iran’s top general. On Tuesday, Veterans for Peace and others joined together in front of Kirtland Air Force Base with signs reading “only Congress has the power to declare war”.

“We’re here to send our message that we are concerned, we do not want to go to war again. This is not the way to run a nation,” said Herb Hoffman with Veterans for Peace.

Organizers claim the president should be negotiating, not ordering strikes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞