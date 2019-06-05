Albuquerque-Metro

Veterans fly to Washington D.C. on D-Day anniversary

Jun 05, 2019

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 12:44 PM MDT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - More than a dozen local veterans are being honored ahead of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Every year, Honor Flight raises money to send as many veterans as possible to Washington D.C. to visit the World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam Veterans Memorials. This year they had enough to send 25 veterans who left Wednesday morning. 

"I'm just looking forward to seeing different memorials and I have been to Washington and seen them all except the one from the second World War," said U.S. Army Veteran John Ahgber.

The veterans will return Friday. 

