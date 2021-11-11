Veterans Day observations held at Historic Fairview Cemetery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In honor of Veterans Day, the Historic Fairview Cemetery is inviting visitors to come to honor those who have served in the US military. President of the cemetery, Gail Rubin, discusses their Veterans Day observations.

Historic Fairview Cemetery is the nonprofit that is charged with maintaining the cemetery and shares the history of Albuquerque and the US through the lives of its residents. The cemetery is the final resting place of about 12,000 people.

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2021, the organization is inviting visitors to honor those who served. Historians will speak about New Mexico’s involvement in the Civil War, the Spanish American War, the Bataan Death March in WWII, and other conflicts.

Visitors will have the opportunity to take a self-guided tour and listen to the scheduled speakers that are located throughout the cemetery. A $20 donation for each adult is requested to support cemetery maintenance and provide educational materials.

Donations can be made onsite or online at historicfairviewcemeteryabq.org.