ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque veteran now has a new set of wheels thanks to a local nonprofit. Leslie Ramsay served as an aircraft fuel mechanic and spent much of her service stationed in Okinawa.

Friday, Ramsay was surprised with a donated 2009 Dodge Caliber by Heroes Walk Among Us, the first car she’s been able to call her own in seven years. “I’m floored right now,” says Ramsay. “They gave me freedom today, the ability to support my family, myself.”

“They give us our freedoms. They’re the ones that write a blank check up to, including, their life for this country,” says the founder of Heroes Walk Among Us, Shane D’Onofrio. “They should get everything they need.”

The organization also helped Ramsay find housing and a job when she first moved to Albuquerque two years ago.