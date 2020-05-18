Veteran of two wars receives parade in his honor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Long lines of drivers showed their appreciation for a local veteran with a parade.

Appreciation was shown through honks and flag waves for Lorenzo D.C. Sanchez to honor his military service in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. The Jemez Mountain Bear Paw Quilt Guild hosted this drive-by parade at Jerry Cline Park for him Sunday afternoon, as well as presenting him with a quilt of honor.

Sanchez had well wishes for everyone who came out to support him. “I would like to thank them a lot for being here today and I hope they all live to be 101,” Sanchez said. His military career spans 22 years.

