Veteran of two wars receives parade in his honor

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) Long lines of drivers showed their appreciation for a local veteran with a parade.

Appreciation was shown through honks and flag waves for Lorenzo D.C. Sanchez to honor his military service in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. The Jemez Mountain Bear Paw Quilt Guild hosted this drive-by parade at Jerry Cline Park for him Sunday afternoon, as well as presenting him with a quilt of honor.

Sanchez had well wishes for everyone who came out to support him. “I would like to thank them a lot for being here today and I hope they all live to be 101,” Sanchez said. His military career spans 22 years.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss