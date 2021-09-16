Veteran Afghan interpreter living in Albuquerque, fighting to get family out of Afghanistan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Afghan interpreter living in Albuquerque is no longer counting on the United State government to help get his family out of Afghanistan. Mohammad Ismail is doing things on his own, but he could use some financial help.

“I worked in a detention facility in Bagram, where they held the Taliban terrorists and prisoners,” said Ismail, a veteran Afghan Interpreter. In 2014, he was relocated to the U.S. for his safety. Two years later, his parents and siblings who served as contractors, and vendors for the U.S., followed. His aunt, uncle and cousin, are still there but now they’re under direct threat of the Taliban because of their service to the U.S. military.

“They’re terrified,” Ismail said. “They’re terrorized, in a status of shock, of helplessness,” he said.

Ismail says he tried to get them out during the initial evacuation, but time was not on their side. Ismail has exhausted all resources. “Borders are closed, and there’s no international flights,” said Ismail. “There’s no way out.”

Five days ago, he created a GoFundMe page to raise $100,000, to get his family and 14 other families who served alongside the U.S. out of Afghanistan and to safety.

“The Taliban were like, ‘we will kill you,'” Ismail said. “‘We will kill your family, your relatives, we will kill your entire community,'” Ismail said. He says the money will go toward evacuations, Visa applications, and living costs for each of the families for about two years.

Ismail’s family has pending Visas but because the Embassy in Afghanistan is closed, they have to get to another country to conduct their interviews. So far the GoFundMe has raised over $900.