ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Verus Research is an elite team of scientists and research engineers continuing to push the boundaries when it comes to scientific research and development. They have a wide variety of compelling experiences throughout multiple disciplines including advanced electromagnetic simulation, microwave system modeling, nuclear systems analysis, and so much more; that groundbreaking work continues with a new, multi-million dollar national contract.

Verus Research was founded nearly a decade ago to develop a collaborative environment that provides innovation, technical research and development, and non-destructive solutions for our nation’s defense.

Three things that Verus is currently working on:

Directed energy testing and evaluation

Sensors and Diagnostics

Nuclear technologies

For more information, visit verusresearch.net.