ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Verus Research is a New Mexico based team of scientists and engineers that specialize in advanced research and development. They work to promote research and development of electromagnetic technology, lasers, microwaves, radio frequency communication, multidisciplinary systems integration, and nuclear systems analysis.

Verus Research has just been awarded a four-year, seven-point two million dollar contract from the U.S. Army. The contract is for simulation, training, and instrumentation, Verus will provide support for Warfare and Electromagnetic Spectrum and the electronic warfare projects for the Army Reprogramming Analysis Team. To learn more about what Verus Research is working on, visit https://verusresearch.net/.