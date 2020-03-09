Venues hosting state basketball tournament implementing precautionary measures for coronavirus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You’ve seen the stories of hand sanitizers and cleaning supplies flying off the shelves because of the coronavirus, and now crews are scrubbing down arenas in the Albuquerque area as droves of people arrive for the state basketball tourney starting this week.

The Pit, Santa Ana Star Center and Bernalillo High School will have wall to wall basketball starting with games Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Each facility will be doing their part, to make sure everything’s clean, cleaning around the clock as fans cycle in and out of the arenas, as well as adding hand sanitizer stations throughout the facility.

Eddie Nunez, the Athletic Director with the University of New Mexico said the safety of the fans and players is their number one priority.

“Making sure we can do everything we can from custodial needs, disinfecting everything, before during and after each event we’re going to make sure all public areas, restrooms, common spaces, the locker rooms are all being disinfected,” said Nunez.

The entire sports world has been cautious when it comes to handling the coronavirus. For example, no fans were allowed to a professional soccer game in Italy.

Here in the U.S. the NBA and MLB have discussed playing in front of empty stands if the virus gets out of hand and staff with the facilities said they also want people to stay home if they’re feeling sick.

The tournament starts Tuesday morning and runs through the week.

Don’t Miss